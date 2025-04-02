Cheat Sheet
1
New York-Tokyo American Airlines Flight Diverts to Texas 12 Hours into Journey
DIVERSION EXCURSION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.02.25 12:47PM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: An American Airlines Boeing 737 departs from Harry Reid International Airport with the Wynn and Encore hotel and casinos, along with the Sphere in the background on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines mega diversion saw a Tokyo-bound plane turn around 12 hours into a 14-hour journey, and head back to the U.S. Due to a maintenance issue, the airline decided to divert Flight #AA167 to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, March 31—instead of heading back to New York’s JFK Airport where it took off from. Data from Flight Aware shows that the Boeing 787-9 crossed the whole of the U.S. and was over the North Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Alaska, when the call was made to tell the pilots to turn around and head to Texas. It eventually landed in Tokyo Haneda Airport after another 13-hour flight, on Tuesday. One passenger who said he was on the flight complained on X. “Spent $2500 a person on premium economy from JFK to Tokyo. @AmericanAir diverts us to DFW, reserves us a room in a Super 8 & gives us $12 food vouchers. This is not going to end well,” he wrote. American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read it at Air Live

2
‘90s Action Star Accused of Having Sex With Trafficked Women
NOWHERE TO RUN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.02.25 1:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives at the 2020 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards at iHeartRadio Theater on January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Nineties action star Jean-Claude Van Damme has reportedly been hit with a criminal complaint in Romania on accusations that the actor had sexual relations with trafficked women. People reported that criminal charges have been filed against Van Damme, 64, by the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, alleging that he willingly had sex with women connected with a criminal group led by Romanian businessman and modeling agency owner Morel Bolea. People reported that Van Damme allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” and had prior knowledge that they were trafficked according to the complaint. “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women—photo models in Romania—for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition,” attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, told CNN affiliate Antena 3 in a translated post. Cuculis alleged that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.” Van Damme’s representatives have so far not responded to the complaint, reported People.

Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

3

Netflix Star and Bodybuilder Dies at Age 44

REST IN POWER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.02.25 3:07PM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 2:22PM EDT 
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Vito Pirbazari attends the "Tenet" Special Screening on the occasion of the re-opening of UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on August 26, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Bodybuilder and actor Vittorio “Vito” Pirbazari, who appeared in the Netflix series Dogs of Berlin, has died at age 44. Pirbazari’s friend Said Ibraham was one of the first to confirm his death in an Instagram video post on Tuesday, April 1. Tributes from shocked friends and family have poured in since the announcement, with Ibraham suggesting in his video that Pirbazari may have suffered a heart attack while working out at the gym. On March 30, Pirbazari shared a health update in what would be his last post on Instagram, captioning a selfie: “I haven’t been able to pull much exercise for the last 3 months, but I worked hard on my diet.” He added that he was “trying intervals on the treadmill” but “taking it slowly” because his legs were “not 100% healed yet.” For Pirbazari, the most important thing was to “not give up.” The muscleman also appeared in the German crime series Tatort and was part of a YouTube fitness crew called “Hardgainer.”

Read it at People

4
Chuck Todd Unveils Ambitious $2B Media Plan After NBC Exit
CHUCK IT ALL IN
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.02.25 12:42PM EDT 
Chuck Todd.
NBC NewsWire/William B. Plowman /NBC via Getty

Chuck Todd says he is launching a media empire—and is preparing to spend up to a whopping $2 billion to do so. Todd told The New York Times he was partnering with a bank to look at building or acquiring a company focused on community news, with a goal of finding local sites rooted in their communities and their local kids’ sports. Todd declined to name which outlets he was looking at, and he also didn’t say whether he had any other financial backers behind him. The quest was all part of an effort to branch out of the TV news confines that locked him in at NBC, which he left in January after 17 years. The former Meet the Press moderator has also relaunched his podcast, “The Chuck ToddCast,” with a focus on longer interviews with lawmakers. “The current system of legacy television just doesn’t allow for that,” Todd said. He told the Times he plans to make three podcast episodes a week and hire hosts for shows focused on politics and culture.

Read it at The New York Times

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Scrubbing (and Chemicals) With This Eco-Friendly Toilet Bowl Cleaner
NO S**T
Scouted Staff
Published 03.31.25 4:26PM EDT 
Krazy Klean Chemical-Free Toilet Cleaner
Krazy Klean

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Every adult knows that cleaning the toilet bowl is a necessary chore, but that doesn’t make the task any less unpleasant. Instead of easing the burden, most common toilet bowl cleaners tend to make the process feel even more hasslesome, repugnant, and potentially unsafe thanks to a surge of chemicals. Luckily, Krazy Klean has an eco-friendly cleaning solution to help make toilet cleaning suck so much less.

Krazy Klean’s chemical-free water treatment works like a standard toilet cleaner on autopilot. All you have to do is drop it into your toilet tank, and it will keep your bowl clean—no scrubbing needed. Here’s how it works: Water is full of sticky minerals which tend to latch onto toilet bowls, leading to a buildup of rust, limescale, and hard water stains. Krazy Klean uses magnetic fields to alter the structure of minerals in the water to prevent them from sticking. In other words, instead of removing stains, Krazy Klean helps ensure they don’t even develop in the first place.

Krazy Klean Pro — 4 pack
Buy At Krazy Klean$124

This innovative cleaning solution is so effective that the brand offers a ten-year warranty and 100 percent money-back guarantee. In fact, according to the brand, Krazy Klean toilets can go a full decade without needing to be scrubbed. Yes, really.

Beyond making your bathroom upkeep easier, Krazy Klean also helps make your home safer, which is a plus for anyone looking to reduce chemicals and air pollutants in their homes. The brand’s mission is to reduce the amount of unsafe chemicals in our water. Traditional toilet cleaners can be unsafe for pets, kids, and adults, and they may have adverse effects on the water supply, making Krazy Klean’s chemical-free, non-toxic solution a much better option for anyone concerned about the planet. Grab yours today; you can help make an impact, one flush at a time.

5
Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez to Go Full Glam on Space Trip
STARSTRUCK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 12:32PM EDT 
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Katy Perry and Lauren Sánchez have vowed to go “full glam” when they take off on their all-female space flight. The pair is set to join CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn and activist Amanda Nguyen on the first all women-led space trip since 1963. And they’re going to look good while they’re up there. “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” Sánchez, 55, told Elle magazine. Perry, 40, added that they are “going to put the ‘a**’ in astronaut.” “Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that,” the singer said. “Space is going to finally be glam.” The trailblazers are hopping on the Blue Origin flight, which is set to take off on April 14. Nguyen said to was key for the space travelers to represent all women. “I think it’s so important for people to see us like that, this dichotomy of engineer and scientist, and then beauty and fashion. We contain multitudes... I’m going to be wearing lipstick.”

Read it at Page Six

6
Eric Adams Has Corruption Case Dismissed After Epic Suck-Up to Trump
GET OUT OF JAIL FREE CARD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 11:55AM EDT 
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives for his arraignment outside Manhattan Federal Court on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Manhattan, New York.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives for his arraignment outside Manhattan Federal Court on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Manhattan, New York. Barry Williams/New York Daily News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ federal corruption charges were permanently dismissed Wednesday as the court partially sided with the Trump administration’s Justice Department. Judge Dale E. Ho of Federal District Court in Manhattan ordered that Adams’ case be dismissed with prejudice. Back in February, the Justice Department had ordered Manhattan prosecutors to dismiss Adams’ case without prejudice, granting them the possibility to reopen the case later on. Department Attorney General Emil Bove, who led this controversial move, said last month that the case against the mayor was a politically motivated prosecution led by one of former President Joe Biden’s appointees, then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. In his Wednesday ruling, Ho denied their request for no prejudice, stating how “everything here smacks of a bargain: Dismissal of the indictment in exchange for immigration policy concessions.” He added that “dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration.” Yet Ho was still forced to succumb to the Trump administration’s demands by deciding to throw aside all of Adams’ charges, abruptly ending the highly contentious six-month long case. “Any decision by this Court to deny the Government’s Motion to Dismiss would be futile at best, because DOJ could—and, by all indications, unequivocally would—simply refuse to prosecute the case,” he said. Adams was indicted in September on five counts of conspiracy, bribery, and campaign finance violations, accused of pocketing over $10,000 from people hoping to buy influence with him through travel perks and illegal campaign contributions. Days before Wednesday’s ruling, Adams’ lawyers had already been urging the court to drop his charges so he could submit his mayoral candidate petition before the April 3 deadline. Now, the mayor can campaign for a second term as a free man.

Read it at The New York Post

7
Supreme Court Rules for the FDA in Flavored Vape Dispute
UP IN SMOKE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.02.25 11:43AM EDT 
LONDON,ENGLAND - MARCH 18: In this photo illustration Single-use discarded Vapes in Morden Recycling Bin March 18, 2025 in London, England.
LONDON,ENGLAND - MARCH 18: In this photo illustration Single-use discarded Vapes in Morden Recycling Bin March 18, 2025 in London, England. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by supporting its refusal to approve flavored e-cigarettes, NBC reported. The court dismissed an appeals court decision that claimed the FDA had unlawfully altered the rules during proceedings to decide whether to approve several such products. The ruling is a big win for the agency, as the popularity of e-cigarettes and vapes grows, especially amongst younger users. Justice Samuel Alito, writing a unanimous court opinion, refrained from ruling on whether the FDA should have considered the companies’ marketing plans during approval. That issue will be addressed by a lower court. However, Alito upheld the FDA’s decisions, noting that the e-cigarette companies’ applications provided strong evidence that they were aware of the FDA’s expected comparative analysis. The FDA, after the 5th Circuit Court’s ruling against its approval process, appealed to the Supreme Court and has won similar cases in other courts.

Read it at NBC News

8
Rachel Zegler’s ‘West Side Story’ Co-Star Apologizes for Shading Her ‘Narcissism’
WHOOPS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 04.02.25 11:08AM EDT 
Published 04.02.25 11:07AM EDT 
Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Rachel Zegler pile-on seemed to reach new heights after her West Side Story co-star Ariana DeBose quoted a shady comment about the Snow White star on her Instagram Stories. Less than a week after Snow White producer Marc Platt’s son Jonah called Zegler a “narcissist” in an Instagram rant blaming her “personal politics,” namely, supporting Palestine, for hampering the film’s performance, DeBose reposted a graphic that centered the most incendiary quote from his comments: “Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.” Platt deleted his rant soon after it was posted, but not before it inspired the graphic DeBose posted to her Stories. Fans interpreted the post as her taking sides against Zegler, prompting her to delete the post. She clarified later, “I post quotes all the time and thought this one was meaningful,” she wrote to Instagram. “Will fully cop to the fact I did not do any research on where this quote came from, nor did I know of the connection until it was pointed out to me. I have no intention of inserting myself into a news cycle.” She added, “Next time I’ll be sure to clarify its origins first.”

Ariana DeBose
Instagram/screengrab

Shop with Scouted

The AI-Powered Bike Is Engineered to Give You the Most Effective Workout in the Shortest Time Possible
RIDE ON
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.01.25 2:54PM EDT 
Carol Bike
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Carol Bike.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking to revamp your at-home fitness lineup ahead of summer 2025 (it’s only a couple of months away!) and don’t have hours to commit to exercising each day, allow us to introduce you to the game-changing Carol Bike. The science-backed and AI-powered fitness bike is engineered to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible—and by the shortest time, we mean as little as five minutes. Yes, really. In fact, according to the brand, the Carol Bike is “proven to deliver double the health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio.”

Not only is it a huge time-saver, but the Carol Bike is also designed to be personalized to the rider’s individual fitness levels, goals, and preferences, making the workouts easy to follow, time-efficient, and super effective. It’s suitable for all ages and fitness levels, so whether you’re a cardio king or new to exercising, the Carol Bike will be your ultimate fitness sidekick this spring and beyond.

Carol Bike
See At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

So how can you get superior health and fitness benefits in 90 percent less time compared to regular cardio? Carol’s AI and Reduced Exertion HIIT (REHIT) technology optimizes the workout to your ability and fitness level, so every second matters—and no time is wasted. The personalized, optimal resistance levels are automatically adjusted as you work out, at precisely the right time, making the most efficient workouts easy to follow.

Carol Bike is designed to maximize training efficiency, with the shortest, most effective workouts, backed by science. And new rider-inspired features that give riders more flexibility to exercise their way,” says Ulrich Dempfle, CEO & Co-Founder of Carol. You can try the Carol Bike for yourself risk-free for 100 days, and the brand offers free shipping (seven to 10 business days) in the U.S and 0 percent financing options. Ride on!

9
Statue Gets Own Security to Stop Tourists Groping Its Breasts
OFF HER CHEST!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.02.25 10:34AM EDT 
People pose for photographs with the iconic Molly Malone statue in Dublin's city centre after it was vandalised with black paint across it's front. The statue of the semi historical, semi-legendary figure is a popular tourist destination. Picture date: Wednesday August 16, 2023. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)
People pose for photographs with the iconic Molly Malone statue in Dublin's city centre after it was vandalised with black paint across it's front. The statue of the semi historical, semi-legendary figure is a popular tourist destination. Picture date: Wednesday August 16, 2023. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images) Brian Lawless - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A famous statue in Dublin has been assigned a security detail in an effort to stop tourists from squeezing its breasts. Molly Malone, a fictional fisherman’s wife who serves as an unofficial mascot for the city, is said to bring good luck to travelers who rub her breasts, according to a rumor allegedly started in 2012 by an overly-imaginative tour guide. But the practice has become so widespread that the statue’s chest area has now become discolored, and has led locals to complain of “disgusting” behavior from tourists. The council, which stressed the announcement is not an April Fools Day joke, said on Tuesday that a group of stewards would be deployed to protect the statue and ensure Malone is treated with “respect”. If attitudes fail to change, the statue could be elevated onto a plinth or even moved indoors, they added. In the meantime, the stewards assigned to protect the statue are the same ones who guarded the infamous art portal which would livestream between Dublin and New York but was shut down after inappropriate behavior last year.

Read it at RTE

10
Netflix Show MAGA Hates Becomes One of Its Most Popular of All Time
RISING TO THE TOP
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.01.25 5:10PM EDT 
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom.
Passing people interacting with an advertising poster on a bus shelter for the Netflix drama 'Adolescence', the story of which is sparking conversations in public and government around the subject of toxic masculinity and children's access to dangerous and misogynistic content on the internet and social media on 23rd March 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Mike Kemp/In Pictures

Netflix’s hit show Adolescence has secured the number nine spot on the streaming platform’s most popular English-language TV series of all time list. The show has already garnered 96.7 million views in only 17 days, surpassing hit shows like Bridgerton’s season 2 and cult classic Stranger Things. According to Variety, Netflix looks at a show’s viewership over 91 days when measuring which is most popular. This leaves Adolescence with a little over two months to continue inching up the list. Despite not being very widely publicized, Adolescence debuted at number one on Netflix. The show is only made up of four episodes, each filmed in one continuous shot, and tells the story of a British teenager accused of killing his classmate. Despite the show’s producers stating that the story was centered around “male anger” and “male rage,” both the American and the British far-right believe the bigger issue at hand is immigration. Supporters of President Donald Trump raged about the show after its release, arguing that the show is based on the real case of Hassan Sentamu, who was found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old girl with a kitchen knife in 2023 when he was 17. British right-wing political commentator, Darren Grimes, said the show writers made “up fictional white villains” rather than focus on immigrants. Netflix told the Daily Beast that Adolescence is a completely fictional series and is not based on any singular case.

Read it at Variety

