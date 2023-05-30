Bodybuilding Coach Indicted for ‘Enticing’ at Least 6 Minors
DISGUSTING
A prolific bodybuilding coach was charged by a grand jury last week for allegedly enticing at least six minors to send him videos of themselves performing sexual acts, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday following his arrest. Elliot Atwell, a 33-year-old who worked with numerous high-profile bodybuilding athletes, has long been accused of trying to solicit sexually explicit photos and videos from his underaged clients. Per the indictment, the alleged conduct took place for nearly seven years between 2013 and 2020. His charges include sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity, and possession of child pornography. Atwell was also arrested in 2020 for sending Viagra pills to a 16-year-old client. The teen told investigators at the time that Atwell told him the pills would allow him to have sex “like a porn star.”