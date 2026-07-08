Bodybuilding Influencer Dies at 32

A 32-year-old fitness influencer and prominent figure in the online “looksmaxxing” community has died following an apparent drowning in Thailand. Connor Murphy, 32, died Tuesday while at a luxury rental property in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province. Authorities responded to reports of a man behaving erratically at a luxury rental property. According to local outlets, Murphy fled from police and jumped into a nearby lake, where he swam for several minutes before appearing exhausted. Rescue divers later recovered his body about 65 feet from shore. Police have ordered an autopsy, and the investigation remains ongoing. Thai Rath reported that authorities found two unused syringes and several unidentified white pills inside Murphy’s vehicle. Officers also discovered black-and-yellow paint splattered throughout the rental property he shared with his 22-year-old girlfriend. Murphy’s girlfriend told investigators that his behavior was highly unusual and that she had never seen him use drugs. Murphy built a large online following through bodybuilding, fitness, and self-improvement content, attracting more than 400,000 followers across YouTube and Instagram. He was also known within the “looksmaxxing” community, an online subculture focused on optimizing physical appearance, often through extreme lifestyle and fitness regimens.