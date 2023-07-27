CHEAT SHEET
    Bodycam Footage Shows Cop Tasering Man on Highway Before Fatal Collision

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Larimer County sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Lujan tasered Brent Thompson in the middle of the highway.

    Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

    Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a cop tasered a fleeing man in the middle of a highway—after which the man was struck and killed by an approaching car. The video shows 28-year-old Brent Thompson running away from a traffic stop on Feb. 18 after officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly using a fake name, The Coloradoan reported. After Thompson crossed a stretch of grass and vaulted a barricade onto the highway, Larimer County sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Lujan appears to fire a Taser, striking Thompson in the middle of the road. An officer can be heard repeatedly yelling “sh-t!” as a car barreled toward Thompson’s immobile body, right before the video ends. An investigation has since found that Lujan was acting within department policies, Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement—but Thompson’s family rejects that finding. “Blaming Brent for his death is callous and dishonest,” the family said in a statement through their lawyers. “The tasering of an individual in the middle of an interstate highway at night is criminal and reprehensible conduct and has no place in law enforcement.”

