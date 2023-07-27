Bodycam Footage Shows Cop Tasering Man on Highway Before Fatal Collision
GRUESOME
Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a cop tasered a fleeing man in the middle of a highway—after which the man was struck and killed by an approaching car. The video shows 28-year-old Brent Thompson running away from a traffic stop on Feb. 18 after officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly using a fake name, The Coloradoan reported. After Thompson crossed a stretch of grass and vaulted a barricade onto the highway, Larimer County sheriff’s deputy Lorenzo Lujan appears to fire a Taser, striking Thompson in the middle of the road. An officer can be heard repeatedly yelling “sh-t!” as a car barreled toward Thompson’s immobile body, right before the video ends. An investigation has since found that Lujan was acting within department policies, Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement—but Thompson’s family rejects that finding. “Blaming Brent for his death is callous and dishonest,” the family said in a statement through their lawyers. “The tasering of an individual in the middle of an interstate highway at night is criminal and reprehensible conduct and has no place in law enforcement.”