Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Come Face-to-Face with Wannabe Trump Assassin

Harrowing body camera footage has been released from the July assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, showing a local officer attempting to confront the shooter before quickly dropping from the roof and fleeing.

The footage, shot by Butler Township Police Department and obtained by Fox News Digital, is over six minutes long and shows an officer’s POV of the frenzy that played out in the moments just before and after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire.

At the beginning of the video, one officer can be seen asking to be boosted up to get a better look at the roof where Crooks is positioned. Previous reporting revealed that Crooks pointed his gun at the officer, and after ducking the officer lost his grip and fell to the ground.

Later in the video, the officer makes his way back to his squad car, where he retrieves a weapon. “He turned around on me,” the officer says to another.

Crooks then begins firing, killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore, grazing Trump’s ear and injuring two others. On the video, chaos quickly ensues as armed law enforcement try and make sense of the situation.

“Yo Mike, I climbed the wall, and I popped my head right in front of him, bro. He’s got a book bag. He’s got mad sh*t. AR. Laying down,” the officer says.

The officer then returns to where he was boosted the first time and is hoisted once again onto the roof, where Crooks has been shot and killed.

The video ends with the officer on the roof making his way towards Crooks, whose body is rapidly surrounded by other officers.

Another recently released body camera video shows another officer’s point of view moments after the shooting takes place.

“Threat one is down. We need to secure the rest of the area,” the officer says into his walkie-talkie.

“I need a bunch of EMS on standby too because I don’t know how this crowd is going to disperse,” he says later.