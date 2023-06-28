Authorities in Texas released bodycam footage Wednesday from last month’s horrific mass shooting that killed eight people, including three children, at Allen Premium Outlets.

The five-minute clip from May 6 was captured by the bodycam of the Allen police officer who was the first to respond. It shows the chaos that unfolded as the officer heard the first shots ring out, prompting a dramatic chase that ended with him fatally shooting the gunman, 33-year-old white supremacist Mauricio Garcia, all within less than four minutes.

As the clip starts, the officer is lightheartedly talking to a mother and her two children about the importance of wearing seatbelts. The mood quickly changes as rapid-fire shots are heard in the distance.

“This video shows how quickly a routine interaction with the public turned into a life-and-death situation,” Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said in a press release.

Warning: graphic footage below

The officer grabs a rifle from his patrol car, yells for civilians to “get moving,” and sprints around the mall’s parking lot, the gunfire getting louder. At one point, he yells, “we’ve got a mass shooter,” as vehicles and pedestrians flee the scene.

About three-and-a-half minutes after the first shots were heard, the officer raised his weapon and exchanged shots with the gunman, firing more than a dozen.

“Shots fired by police. I got him down!” the officer said into his radio.

Another officer rushed to the scene, confirming that the suspect was neutralized.

“The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat—and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful,” Harvey said.