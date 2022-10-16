Bodycam Shows Moment Injured Officer Shoots Connecticut Cop Killer
WARNING: GRAPHIC
Dramatic bodycam footage has shown the terrifying shootout between a wounded Bristol cop and a Connecticut man who lured police officers to his home under the pretense of a domestic violence dispute and began shooting. The video, released by the state’s Office of Inspector General, shows Officer Alec Iurato, who has been shot in the leg, limp into a safe position to fire the shot that would ultimately kill their attacker, Nicholas Brutcher. During the Oct. 12 shooting, Brutcher killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy while wounding Officer Iurato after the three officers responded to the 911 call at his home. In the video, screams and bullets can be heard flying as the seriously injured Officer Iurato makes his way around the house and back to a Bristol Police Department cruiser where he gets into position and fires the one deadly shot. “Shots fired, shots fired,” Iurato tells the dispatcher. “More cars. Send everyone.” According to a report from the inspector general, Brutcher fired “well over” 80 rounds and attacked the officers from behind. It said judging by the video, Officer Iurato’s use of deadly force was justified. You can see the video here. (Warning: Graphic)