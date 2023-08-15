WATCH: Texas Rep Calls Cop a ‘Full-on D*ck’ During Rodeo Altercation
‘F*CKIN’ RIDICULOUS’
A two-term Texas congressman unleashed a profanity-laced rant at a state trooper at a rodeo last month, calling him a “motherfucker” after being tackled to the ground and briefly handcuffed, body camera footage from the Amarillo altercation shows. The Department of Public Safety released the 31-minute, partially audible video of Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson on Monday. In the footage, Jackson, once former President Donald Trump’s physician, can be seen trying to help a 15-year-old girl who officials said was having a seizure. The trooper repeatedly asked Jackson to step back and let paramedics take over, according to The Texas Tribune. The video shows Jackson arguing with the trooper while being physically restrained by witnesses. “I’m gonna call the governor tomorrow and I’m gonna talk to him about this shit because this is fuckin’ ridiculous,” he says at one point. Jackson is eventually wrestled to the ground by at least two officers. “You are a fucking full-on dick!” he continues to yell, adding, “You better recalculate, motherfucker!” In a tweet on Monday, Jackson said he was “glad” the video had been released. “I will apologize for my language, but I will not apologize for getting upset & speaking my mind considering the circumstances,” he said. “If I had to do it again, I would still step up & act in a life-threatening situation.”