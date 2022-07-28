North Carolina police on Thursday released bodycam footage that showed an officer using a stun gun on a veteran’s dog after the animal became agitated because cops threw the man against a patrol car when he would not turn over ID. Joshua Rohrer’s animal companion, Sunshine, ran off after the Taser was deployed and was struck and killed by a car days later, according to the Charlotte Observer. The video from the incident last fall shows Gastonia cops trying to issue a summons to an argumentative Rohrer because they saw someone hand him money from a car while he was standing on the median. When he showed them his VA card but said his state ID was expired, they grabbed him—and he started to yell. Sunshine ran over—and one of the cops claimed the dog bit him on the boot—prompting another officer to tase him. One cop was disciplined and the other resigned.
