Bodysuits Are The Versatile Fall Staple That Will Take You Anywhere

There are no two ways about it: a bodysuit is an incredibly valuable and versatile piece to have in your wardrobe. Summersalt makes some highly-rated and highly-loved swimwear and now it’s added that expertise to a swimsuit you can wear on land. The new Long Sleeve Day to Night Bodysuit is made from a stretchy, ribbed fabric that’s thick enough to feel comfortable without bunching up. The mock neck gives it an elevated silhouette while the full-coverage on the butt means you’re not dealing with an 8-hour wedgie. Pair this puppy with jeans and look streamlined and chic or wear it with a skirt and a top knot for a flirty, ballet-dancer-inspired look. But the best part is you can wear them under things for easy layering. Have a favorite sweater but it’s really freakin’ cold out? Pop a bodysuit underneath it and you’re good to go. | Shop at Summersalt >

The Short-Sleeve Turtleneck Tee, $24 at Everlane: This option from Everlane still has the mock neck but swapped the long sleeves for short ones. It comes in four colors and is made from soft 100% cotton.

Gaia Bodysuit, $68 at Reformation: If you need something that’s a little more open, this one has a square neckline to give you some breathing room. It comes in three colors and is made from sustainable TENCEL Lyocell, which comes from eucalyptus trees.

In My Tee Bodysuit, $40 at Free People: This is the bodysuit you pair with jeans and a blazer and call it a day. It’s slouchy in a way that feels like a lived-in T-shirt but will stay tucked in without needing to keep an eye on it.

