Boebert Insists Heartbroken Hubby Didn’t Throw a Fit—or Drink Beer From a Glass

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has branded a Colorado process server a liar, calling claims that her husband became enraged when served with divorce papers and let his dogs loose on the man “a complete lie.”

The incendiary statement came a day after Boebert’s divorce from her longtime husband, Jayson Boebert, first surfaced, along with claims in an affidavit of service that Jayson chased a process server off his property after cursing at him and locking a door in his face.

The affidavit, first obtained by The Daily Beast, also claimed Jayson was drinking a beer “out of a glass” and was cleaning a gun when the server arrived at his home in Silt, Colorado last month. Jayson became enraged once he learned why the process server was there, the affidavit said.

“I tried to hand him the documents but [he] did not take them,” the server wrote in the affidavit. “He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door then let the dogs out.”

Boebert, however, claimed that story was a total fabrication, which she can back up with footage from home security cameras. Jayson said the same to The Daily Beast in a text message, but has declined to provide a copy of the footage.

“I sent the video to the attorneys,” he said Wednesday.

Boebert took issue with some of the process server’s specific claims.

“Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn't drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light,” she said, not missing a chance to rope in the latest flashpoint in the conservative culture wars.

She added that their family dogs were already outside when the process server arrived and weren’t let out after Jayson “locked the door” in the man’s face, as the affidavit claimed.

“Our divorce is a private matter, but the misrepresentations must be addressed,” Boebert said. “Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories.”

The process server who wrote the report, Mike Estep, could not be reached by The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

Jayson told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that he had no idea who Estep was when he approached his front door and feared he might be some “crazy left wing person coming to my house again.” He added, “I was not drinking and I was not cleaning any gun.”

The bizarre encounter has brought additional eyes onto the couple’s divorce, which Jayson described as “sad” and unexpected.

“I love her with every bit of my heart,” he texted Tuesday. “She has been my soul mate and she is the mother of my children.”

Boebert, a self-proclaimed “family values” absolutist, confirmed the divorce in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet Wednesday. “Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn't do.”

The couple has been together since high school, sticking with each other despite domestic incidents involving one another and other controversies, like Jayson exposing his penis in a bowling alley in 2004 and reportedly mowing down a neighbor’s mailbox last year—something Boebert claimed Wednesday is also a lie. They have four sons together and a grandson on the way.

The heartbroken Jayson told The Daily Beast he’s just trying to focus on his family.

“It sucks,” he said in a text. “I have 4 boys and a grandson I need to worry about.”