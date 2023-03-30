Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lauren Boebert’s ‘Dumbest’ D.C Moment

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has repeatedly embarrassed herself during her short time in Congress. But nothing has come close to the humiliation she suffered by her own hand on Wednesday when she tried to make a point of public urination during a hearing about crime in Washington, D.C. and it completely blew up in her face.

As Jimmy Kimmel put it, Donald Trump’s “dumbest” impersonator “grilled a D.C. council member today over what has to be one of the most important issues facing this fractured nation today.”

During the hearing, Boebert accused the councilman of “decriminalizing” public urination, but no matter how many times she tried to make her misinformed point, he repeatedly corrected her until she had no choice but to give up.

“Whenever Lauren Boebert opens her mouth it should count as public urination and be a criminal offense,” Kimmel joked. “I don’t know what she’s getting at, but it’s an interesting line of question from someone whose husband did jail time for exposing himself to a teenager at a bowling alley.”

“But with our children being shot at their schools, I have to say I thank god every day that we have people like Lauren Boebert representing the good people of Colorado,” the host added, before playing another clip of her denouncing “Tic Tacs.”

