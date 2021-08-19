Boebert Somehow Forgot to Mention Husband’s $500K Energy Firm Earnings During Campaign
SEEMS RELEVANT
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has disclosed that her husband made $478,000 last year working for a Texas-based energy firm—a fact that she somehow forgot to mention during her congressional campaign. The gun-obsessed QAnon-curious congresswoman filed paperwork Tuesday showing that her husband, Jayson Boebert, raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars for doing consultancy work at the oil and gas exploration firm Terra Energy Productions in 2020 and 2019. According to the Associated Press, Boebert did list “Boebert Consulting—spouse” on her financial disclosures when she was a congressional candidate last year, but listed her spouse’s income source as “N/A.” Ethics and campaign-finance laws compel candidates to be transparent about their income sources to give voters the chance to weigh up potential conflicts on interest. Ben Stout, Boebert’s deputy chief of staff, said: “Mr. Boebert has worked in energy production for 18 years and has had Boebert Consulting since 2012.”