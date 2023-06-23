Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appeared defiant during a Fox News interview Thursday night, defending her decision to draft an impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden and downplaying her very public spat with onetime partner-in-crime, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The right-wing firebrand told Fox’s Sean Hannity that she “did not put my life on pause” to “get in spats with people”—despite an incident in which she and Greene were seen on the House floor going head-to-head in full view of C-Span cameras Wednesday. At one point Greene even called Boebert a “little bitch,” The Daily Beast previously revealed.

Her appearance on the network came just hours after Republicans voted to send her resolution to impeach Biden to Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) House Judiciary and Homeland Security committees for review, in an apparent effort to avoid a direct vote.

Boebert used the opportunity to defend herself against her own party’s many critics for making what she described earlier in the day as an “historic” move.

Those critics include the one other person seemingly intent on impeaching Biden—Greene—who was apparently livid that her own resolution was undercut by her Republican colleague.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me,” Greene told Boebert on the House floor, according to a witness. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

But Boebert instead wanted to talk about her reasons for impeaching Biden, which were myriad.

“It’s our duty to act and be that check and balance,” Boebert argued to Hannity, adding the president was “trampling on our constitution” after tweaking former President Donald Trump’s border laws. She also echoed arguments she makes in the resolution that claim Biden has violated federal immigration laws and failed to protect the country’s southern border, citing a “dereliction of duty.”

During the Fox interview, after Boebert rattled on about Biden’s apparent “open border lawless agenda,” Hannity finally addressed the elephant in the room. “I’d be negligent if I didn’t ask you, what’s going on with you and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene?”

Answering with a smirk, Boebert suggested she didn’t have time to play petty games.

“Sean, I did not put my life on pause and leave my four boys and my now grandson to come here and just get in spats with people, I came here to legislate and to be effective for Coloradans, Coloradans who are suffering from the Democrats policy,” Boebert replied.

“Marjorie is not my enemy,” Boebert added, echoing her response to The Daily Beast. “Joe Biden’s policy, the Democrats, that is my enemy that I am combatting right now and I am doing everything I can to make sure I put them in check and hold them accountable and take our country back from this radical extremism that we are seeing.”

Earlier in the day, she brushed off questions about the spat, telling a reporter for CNN: “I’m not in middle school.”

Boebert at the time told The Daily Beast: “Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country. My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

Greene replied: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

Appearing on Newsmax Thursday night, Kari Lake, the Republican who lost the Arizona’s gubernatorial race last year and has spent the ensuing months failing to prove her claims of widespread voter fraud, blamed the “left” for overblowing the fight, claiming Boebert and Greene are victims for “making waves.”

“I know both of those women, I respect and love both of those women because they fight for our country, and you know what? You look back to our founding fathers, you know they had moments where they were probably a little bit at each other’s throats, but we’re all going for the same mission, which is saving our country. I think it worked out.”

Lake added: “we are fired up to save our country and when you’re fired up, sometimes not the perfect words come out. That’s OK. We are on the same mission. I love the fact they are fighting over who gets to push forward with the impeachment of Joe Biden, that’s a great, noble thing to fight over.”