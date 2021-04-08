Boehner: Trump Screamed ‘Fucking LISTEN’ at My Aide for Golf Buddy Name Mixup
‘REAL ANGER’
There’s nothing more relaxing than a nice round of golf. That is, unless, Donald Trump is getting in your face and screaming obscenities at you for the tiniest misunderstanding. In an extract from ex-House Speaker John Boehner’s book, he recounts a frosty end to a game of golf with Trump in the 2000s. As the round was set to begin, Trump asked Boehner’s staffer BJ for the names of the two insurance execs who were joining them. “‘I think they’re Joe and Jeff,” BJ told him. So Trump said hello to Joe and hello to Jeff and we set off,” Boehner wrote. However, at the end of the game, the execs revealed their names were actually Mike and David, and they shared an awkward laugh. “But Donald—well, Trump did not laugh,” Boehner wrote. “He marched over to BJ and got right in his face to the point that BJ might have had to take a step or two back. Then Trump shouted, ‘What are you, some kind of idiot?’ ... ‘You want to know how to remember somebody’s name?... You fucking LISTEN!’” The former speaker added: “This was real anger, over something very, very small. We had no idea then what that anger would do to our country.”