Boeing 737 Cargo Plane Crashes Off Coast of Hawaii
BAD LANDING
A Boeing 737 cargo jet crashed off the coast of Hawaii Friday morning, though both its pilots were rescued by the Coast Guard. The plane was leaving Honolulu for Maui when it crashed into the water less than two miles from Kalaeloa Airport, its airport of origin. One pilot was transported from the shore near the scene in a wheelchair, with authorities classifying his condition as critical. The other pilot, whose injuries are said to be less severe, was rescued by a Coast Guard boat. There is no word on what caused the crash, according to the BBC, but the Federal Aviation Authority and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The plane is not a 737 Max, a series of airliner jets responsible for numerous crashes in 2018 and 2019.