NYT: Ethiopia Flight Data Shows Faulty Sensors Just Like in Indonesia Crash
Flight data recovered from the doomed Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed earlier this month reportedly shows “faulty” sensor readings by the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, the same issue thought to have caused the Indonesia crash last year that killed 157 people, The New York Times reports. According to data from the Lion Air crash, a malfunctioning sensor on the plane triggered a computer-controlled system in the controls—MCAS —causing the plane’s nose to point downward and crash. Sources who were briefed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight data from the plane’s black box reportedly told the Times a “similar series of events” is thought to be behind the March crash, which left 189 people dead. The investigations into the two crashes are reportedly still ongoing and have yet to come to any final conclusions. However, publicly available flight data shows that both the planes crashed shortly after takeoff and after oscillating in the skies for a few minutes.