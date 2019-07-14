CHEAT SHEET
Boeing 737 Max Grounding Could Last into 2020
Boeing may not reach its goal to have the troubled 737 Max aircraft back in flight by this fall, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. Quoting government and industry experts, the paper says the grounding of the aircraft will likely stretch into 2020, even as Boeing promises to address all safety concerns by the fall. A number of domestic carriers have extended grounding planes until the fall, including American Airlines, which extended its grounding of the aircraft until Nov. 2. Boeing has vowed to “provide the FAA and the global regulators whatever information they need,” saying that they are not prepared to try to offer the aircraft for re-certification until they have addressed all of the FAA’s concerns.