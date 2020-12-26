Boeing 737 Max Has Engine Trouble, Makes Emergency Landing

CHEAT SHEET
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max experienced problems with one of its engines and had to shut it down during a ferry flight on Tuesday, the airline said Friday. Only three crew members were on board at the time and the plane, which was headed to Montreal from its storage site in Marana, Arizona, landed safely after diverting to Tucson, Arizona. An Air Canada spokesperson told KIRO-7 that turning off one engine is normal procedure in a situation like the one the flight crew faced. The 737 Max resumed commercial flights in early December after being grounded for nearly two years following two crashes that left more than 300 people dead.