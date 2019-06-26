CHEAT SHEET
ANOTHER PROBLEM
Report: New Issue Found in Boeing 737 Max That Could Push Plane Downward
A new issue has reportedly been discovered in Boeing 737 Max aircraft that could potentially push the plane downwards. According to CNN, government pilots who ran simulator tests found a “microprocessor failure” that could potentially push the nose of the plane towards the ground. One source told the network it was “difficult for the test pilots to recover in a matter of seconds,” which would present an “unreasonable risk.” Boeing is working to fix the issue, but it could cause a delay in the planes being put back in service after over 300 people were killed in twin plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. “The safety of our airplanes is Boeing's highest priority,” the company said. “We are working closely with the FAA to safely return the MAX to service.” The FAA told CNN it found a “potential risk that Boeing is required to mitigate.”