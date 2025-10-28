Boeing 747 Forced to Divert After Passenger Stabbing Rampage
A Lufthansa passenger has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed two teenagers with a fork and assaulted another passenger on a flight from Chicago to Germany. Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, a Master’s student from India, allegedly towered over a sleeping 17-year-old while en route to Frankfurt on Saturday, before stabbing him in the left clavicle with a metal fork. Usiripalli then allegedly stabbed a second teenager on board with the same fork, causing a laceration in the back of his head. When members of the flight crew tried to restrain him, Usiripalli ”formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled the trigger,” prosecutors claimed on Monday. He then turned to his left and slapped a female passenger across the face before attempting to slap another crew member attempting to subdue him. The flight was forced to make an emergency diversion to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. According to federal authorities, he does not have “lawful status” to remain in the United States. If convicted of the charges, he will face up to 10 years in prison.