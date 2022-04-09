DHL Cargo Plane Snaps in Half on Runway in Costa Rica
COMIN’ IN HOT
A DHL cargo plane snapped in half after skidding off a runway in Costa Rica. The 155-foot-long Boeing 757 freighter was en route to Guatemala City on Thursday when the pilots reported a “hydraulic issue” and returned to Juan Santamaria International Airport near San José. A harrowing video shows the plane sliding at the end of the tarmac before collapsing and splitting. Responders were able to quickly extinguish any flames and pull the pilots from the bright yellow wreckage. The New York Times reports that the airport had to close temporarily, which delayed or cancelled dozens of flights. “DHL’s incident response team has been activated and an investigation will be conducted with the relevant authorities to determine what happened,” DHL spokesman Claus Korfmacher said in a statement Friday.