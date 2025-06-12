Boeing Plane Carrying 200+ Crashes After Takeoff in ‘Tragic Accident’

A Boeing airplane with 244 people on board crashed outside of the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Air India plane, Flight AL171, was travelling towards London’s Gatwick airport when it crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Air India’s chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, said with “profound sorrow” that the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft was involved in a “tragic accident.” ADVERTISEMENT

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” Chandrasekaran said.

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.”

Videos posted on social media show plumes of black smoke billowing of what appears to be a residential area.

Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, told the Associated Press that there were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard the flight when it crashed.

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was “shocked and devastated” to hear about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” Kinjarapu posted on X.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”