Boeing Altered Toggle Switches in 737 Max Airplanes

Boeing did not adequately label two key toggle switches that could have disabled the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) in its 737 Max aircraft, according to the Seattle Times in an exclusive report. The MCAS is suspected of causing both the fatal crashes of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights, killing 346 people. The change occurred when Boeing was moving from its 737 NG model to the 737 Max, according to the paper, which reviewed flight manual documents. In the new 737 Max cockpit, the switches “became more restrictive.” Boeing declined to comment for the Seattle Times report. Former Boeing engineer Peter Lemme first raised the issue with the new design in a blog in which he questioned why Boeing would “abandon the old setup.”