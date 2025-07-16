Boeing and Alaska Airlines Settle $1B Door Blowout Lawsuit

Boeing and Alaska Airlines have settled a $1 billion lawsuit out of court after a mid-flight door blowout incident left passengers frantic and afraid for their lives last year.

The details of settlement, reportedly reached July 7, have not been disclosed as part of an agreement among the aircraft manufacturer, the airline and the passengers who filed the suit, according to KPTV. The agreement also prevents the lawsuit from being refiled.

On Jan. 5, 2024, the door plug blew out at 16,000 feet on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, six minutes after departing from Portland, Oregon. The flight rapidly lost pressure, causing the California-bound flight to make an emergency landing.

In the chaos, the roaring hole in the fuselage sucked phones, a pilot’s headset, and a shirt off the back of a nearby passenger. Seven passengers and a flight attendant sustained minor injuries, and no lives were lost, The Idependent reported.

“Moments like this shake them to the bone, just like it shook me,” Boeing CEO David Calhoun said at a staff-wide safety meeting. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Shortly after the incident, Boeing’s CEO at the time, David Calhoun, apologized on behalf of the company.

The incident also provoked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Justice, and the FBI to conduct an evaluation of Boeing’s production line. A series of whistleblowers pointed to shortfalls in assembly, with an investigation revealing that the Alaska Airlines aircraft had made more than 100 flights with four bolts missing from the door plug.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that Boeing failed to “provide adequate training, guidance, and oversight” to its factory workers. Bryan Olin Dozier/Getty Images

Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board determined that Boeing was responsible for the incident and announced the issuance of new safety recommendations to the aircraft manufacturer and the FAA.