Boeing Awarded $400M Defense Contract Days After Ex-Exec Shanahan Tapped For Acting Defense Secretary

Read it at Reuters
The Pentagon announced Friday that Boeing was awarded a $400 million defense contract, just days after the company’s former top executive Patrick Shanahan was tapped by President Trump to be acting Secretary of Defense. Reuters reports that the contract will cover engineering services for the B-1 and B-52 bomber. It remains unclear if Shanahan, the Deputy Defense Secretary who is poised to replace the departing James Mattis, had anything to do with the deal. NPR reports that in the past six months, the Pentagon has awarded Boeing three major contracts.