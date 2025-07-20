Boeing Engine Bursts Into Flames Mid-Air in Terrifying Clip
FIERY TAKEOFF
A Delta Air Lines plane caught on fire moments after takeoff. The Atlanta-bound Boeing 767’s left engine burst into flames soon after leaving Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Friday. The pilots were forced to turn the plane around and return to LAX. “Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” a Delta spokesperson said. The flight was headed to Atlanta with 229 passengers and 9 crew members onboard. A video from the YouTube channel L.A. Flights showed the plane’s left engine catch on fire as the flight was making its ascent away from the tarmac. The plane then circled the airport for a while before touching down on the runway again, the fire no longer visible by that point. The plane was able to taxi normally at its gate, and all passengers disembarked safely. Firefighters examined the aircraft while the passengers on the flight boarded a different plane to Atlanta, Delta said. No injuries were reported, and Delta is currently investigating the incident.