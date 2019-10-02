Engineer Filed Internal Complaint That Boeing Rejected 737 Max Safety System to Save Money

Read it at The New York Times
A senior Boeing engineer filed an internal ethics complaint accusing the company of rejecting a safety system on the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to save money that might have helped avoid two fatal crashes. The New York Times reviewed the complaint, which was handed to the Department of Justice as part of a criminal investigation into the design of the aircraft, which is still grounded worldwide. The Times reports that federal investigators have already questioned at least one former Being employee about the allegations. A number of current and former Boeing employees have come forward with complaints about managers dismissing engineers’ recommendations in lieu of profits.