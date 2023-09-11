Boeing Execs Rarely in the Office Despite Pushing Employees to Return: Report
RIDING IN STYLE
Boeing’s top executives aren’t often seen at the company’s new Arlington headquarters, but when they need to pop their head in the office they rely on creative workarounds: private jet travel, or in one notable instance just opening a new office right down the street from their home. The company’s Chief Executive, David Calhoun, jets to Boeing HQ from either of his lavish homes in New Hampshire and South Carolina, The Wall Street Journal reported. Brian West, Boeing’s Chief Financial Officer, simply opened a new office down the block from his Connecticut residence. When a WSJ reporter paid a visit to the new digs, West was found in his new work attire: a polo shirt, shorts and slip-on shoes. The rather comfortable return for the executives comes during a renewed push at the company to return to in-person work. “What’s he doing? Is he like at Lake Sunapee or something in New Hampshire?” CNBC host Jim Cramer said at one point of West’s remote work antics. “I mean, what is he doing?”