‘Profit Over Candor’: DOJ Fines Boeing $2.5 Billion for 737 Max Scandal
LESSONS NOT LEARNED
Boeing’s 737 Max jets are back in the air but the company isn’t out of hot water. On Thursday, the Justice Department filed criminal charges and fined Boeing $2.5 billion for lying to the Federal Aviation Authority about safety measures on its 737 Max. The company chose “the path of profit over candor” the department said in a damning statement announcing the charges. “The misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox wrote. The Daily Beast has reported on the failures of Boeing and the FAA to be transparent about issues with the 737 Max. The plane was taken out of the skies for nearly two years following two crashes that killed more than 300 people. Last month, the Senate found that even after the crashes Boeing continued to falsify parts of the recertification process.