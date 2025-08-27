Boeing Jet Makes Emergency Landing After Terrifying Takeoff Explosion
A Boeing 737 carrying 181 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing after a tire exploded on the runway during takeoff. The flight, bound for Paris from Sweden, took off only to immediately turn around as passengers heard a large bang during the ascent, which was later revealed to be one of the tires detonating. “When [the plane] started, it shook a great deal. It shook and vibrated a lot,” passenger Maya Carenco told Swedish outlet Expressen. “My legs are still vibrating. When we were in the air, I did not know what happened, but now that we do know, I’m a bit shocked.” Paramedics raced to the scene, and a sweep of the area found debris on the runway. The cause of the explosion remains unknown so far, and further inspections are taking place, airport officials confirmed. After a brief delay, the flight took off without further incident, and arrived at Charles De Gaulle Airport around two and a half hours later.