Boeing Plane’s Violent Plunge Leaves Passengers Terrified

Orlando Bloom, 48, shared an emotional update following his recent split with pop star Katy Perry, 40. The freshly single Pirate of the Caribbean shared two Buddhist quotes on Instagram, days after he and Perry called it quits. He first shared a post with a quote from Gautama Buddha, which read: “Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most.” He then posted a quote from Japanese Buddhist author Daisaku Ikeda’s book, For Today & Tomorrow: Daily Encouragement. “The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next,” it read. On Perry’s end, the singer was emotional as she addressed the crowd during the last show of the Australian leg of her “Lifetimes” tour in Adelaide Monday. “Thank you for always being there for me Australia. It means the world,” she told the crowd, teary-eyed. Bloom and Perry had been living apart ever since the singer began her world tour in April, a source told US Weekly. The pair first met in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. They share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, together.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Share Cryptic Breakup ReactionsNEW BEGINNINGSThe pair each seem to be handling the split in their own unique ways.
- 2Keith Urban Ends Interview Over Nicole Kidman Sex QuestionALL HUNG UPThe singer-songwriter had just celebrated his anniversary when he was asked about his wife’s love scenes.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
- 3Boeing Plane’s Violent Plunge Leaves Passengers TerrifiedFLIGHT FROM HELLOxygen masks descended during the incident before the plane made an emergency landing.
- 4Retired Pittsburgh Steelers Star Dies at 53GONE TOO SOONTight end Oliver Gibson passed away over the weekend.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 5Khloé Kardashian Hits Back at Doc by Revealing Her SurgeriesSPILLShe took a leaf from Kylie Jenner’s book in announcing the work she’s had.
- 6Trump Threatens to Feed Elon to the ‘Monster’ He CreatedDEATH BY DOGEThe president also shared some pearls of wisdom on non-existent “hydrogen cars.”
- 7Republican Reveals Why He Was Blowing Kisses on Senate FloorCUTE...?Thom Tillis insists his gesture towards the camera on Capitol Hill was not politically motivated.
- 8Military Asks Pete Hegseth to Scale Back L.A. Protest TroopsPRETTY PLEASE?The request comes amid growing concern about a strain on the National Guard’s wildfire-fighting duties.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 9Idaho Murder Suspect to Plead Guilty to College KillingsGUILTY AS CHARGEDThe former criminology student has reportedly accepted a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.
- 10Idaho Firefighters Identified After Gunman’s Deadly Ambush'NATURAL LEADER'“He was he was truly an example of what people should be in a leadership role and he really exemplified that.”
Singer-songwriter Keith Urban hung up on Australian radio station Mix 102.3 on Tuesday when he was asked a crude question about his Hollywood star wife, Nicole Kidman. Urban, 57, went on the show to promote his upcoming world tour and was in the hot seat during the “Wall of Truth“ segment on the Hayley & Max in the Morning show when co-host Max Burford asked Urban how he felt about watching Kidman, 58, act in steamy love scenes on screen. “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes on TV?” Burford asked, referring to a scene from Kidman’s 2024 film A Family Affair, prompting Urban to abruptly hang up. “He hates us. I knew that was going to happen,” Hayley Pearson lamented. “I have never experienced someone hanging up in an interview with me before,” she said, “Max, I can’t believe that Keith Urban hung up on us!” Buford quipped, “If you knew this was going to happen, Hayley, why didn’t you stop me asking the question?” Urban, who just celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with Kidman on Wednesday, has not commented on the incident.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
Boeing Plane’s Violent Plunge Leaves Passengers Terrified
A Boeing plane experienced a malfunction and rapidly descended during a flight from Shanghai, China, to Tokyo, Japan. The Japan Airlines flight, operated by budget carrier Spring Airlines, was forced into an emergency landing in Osaka on Monday night after the pilots contacted air traffic controllers about an alert relating to an issue with the aircraft’s pressurization system. Oxygen masks were deployed during the incident, with passengers sharing details of the harrowing experience online. “My legs are still shaking. When you face life or death, everything else feels trivial,” one passenger wrote, according to the South China Morning Post. Another said they’d written a farewell note to their husband as the plane descended, Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reports. Another social media user described the descent as extreme, saying the “plane started plummeting violently” at about 7 p.m. local time. None of the 191 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 737-800 were injured, according to reports. The Daily Beast has contacted Japan Airlines for comment.
Oliver Gibson, a retired NFL defensive tackle who played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died. He was 53. Born and raised in Romeoville, Illinois, Gibson rose to prominence playing high school football, and was even named USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year in 1989. He went on to play college football at the University of Notre Dame before being drafted by the Steelers in 1995. He played nine seasons in the NFL, four with the Steelers and five with the Bengals. Gibson then briefly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills before officially retiring in 2004. After retiring, Gibson returned to his hometown in 2014 to serve as head football coach at his former high school. Several of Gibson’s former teammates, including former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson and former Arizona Cardinals tight end Oscar McBride, who played with Gibson at Notre Dame, shared the news of his death on social media. Gibson’s cause of death has not been revealed.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has just dished on all her cosmetic procedures after a British doctor speculated about the plastic surgeries she may have undergone. To mark the Keeping Up With the Kardashian cast member’s 41st birthday, London medical professional Jonny Betteridge posted to Instagram a clip where he compared photos roughly 15 years apart to show “just how much she’s changed,” reeling off a list of likely surgeries that included a brow lift, eyelid enhancements, nose job, lip filler, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant. Khloé was quick to set the record straight in the comments section, writing that she’s “always been very open in the past” and that she has, to date, had a nose job, laser hair removal, botox and sculptra, laser skin tightening, “salmon sperm” facials and threads placed underneath her chin and neck, in addition to losing roughly 80 pounds. “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors,” she added. Khloé’s comment came after her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, separately revealed in TikTok comments specific details of her breast augmentation.
Donald Trump says he may have to feed Elon Musk to the “monster” the Tesla CEO helped create. The president was speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday when he was asked about his veiled threats to deport Musk following the South African tech tycoon’s renewed attacks against his spending proposals. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know, DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump replied, referring to the cost-cutting initiative headed up by Musk until two months ago. The president added “Elon is very upset” because the White House plans to abandon Joe Biden’s push for more electric cars on the road, before rambling on about how apparently, nobody wants to drive them anyway. “I want to have maybe gasoline, maybe electric, maybe a hybrid, maybe someday a hydrogen car,” he said, swiftly adding a few parting thoughts on the danger of these non-existent vehicles. “The hydrogen cars, when they blow up, it’s serious,” Trump reflected. “They find you five blocks away. It’s not good.”
Sen. Thom Tillis has revealed why he blew kisses towards a camera on the Senate floor after he refused to back President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina, caused confusion online when he was spotted waving and blowing kisses towards a C-SPAN camera. Trump raged at Tillis after he opposed the bill, but the 64-year-old insists his gesture towards the camera wasn’t a defiant political act, just a cute message to his family. After an online commentator asked on X “who asked” Tillis to do it, he replied: “My grandbabies, after they asked ‘What if Papa misses all the days’ of our family vacation.” Some commentators regarded the gesture as Tillis waving goodbye to politics, especially since the senator—who has served in Congress for a decade—announced he would not seek re-election. This came after he was flamed by Trump for opposing the bill. Tillis said independent thinkers in Washington, D.C., had become “an endangered species,” with the president labeling him “a talker and complainer” in response.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been asked to remove 200 National Guard troops from policing protests in Los Angeles and deploy them to the California wildfire unit, according to the Associated Press. Gen. Gregory Guillot—the military commander in charge of the 4,000 troops Trump deployed to L.A. to respond to protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement—made the request, saying the troops were needed to fight wildfires. Trump has been locked in a legal battle to keep the troops in L.A. On June 20, a U.S. appeals court ruled that Trump could retain control of the deployed troops over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom says that the National Guard’s wildfire-fighting unit, Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, is understaffed due to the L.A. deployment; the office of the governor published a memo claiming that the L.A. deployment further strains a firefighting force that was weakened by Trump’s cuts to the U.S. Forest Service. California’s peak wildfire season started this month, with more than 2,300 wildfires reported by CAL FIRE Director Joe Tyler.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
Bryan Kohberger, the former Ph.D student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, has reportedly agreed to a plea deal that will hand him four consecutive life sentences. According to a letter sent to the family members of the four victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin—Kohberger will not face the threat of the death penalty in exchange for his guilty plea, according to ABC News. The plea covers all four counts of first-degree murder, as well as a burglary charge which will add 10 years to his sentence. A source also confirmed the deal to CNN, as well as Shannon Gray, attorney for family of victim Kaylee Goncalves. Kohberger had been set to face a jury within the next two months, with jury selection originally slated to begin on August 4th. Earlier Monday, Kohberger’s attorneys entered a motion to Judge Steven Hippler objecting to certain details of the jury questionnaire. Now, sentencing could take place as early as July. A Facebook page run by the family of Kaylee Goncalves responded immediately to the news with the following message: “We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us.” Kohberger is expected to formally enter his guilty plea at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. The Daily Beast has contacted Kohberger’s attorneys for comment.
The identities of the two Idaho firefighters killed by a sniper in a horror ambush have been released. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Frank Harwood, 42, and Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, 52, were fatally shot after responding to a brush fire on Canfield Mountain, near Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Sunday afternoon. Morrison had been a firefighter for more than 28 years, Harwood for 17 years. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way told CNN he would remember Harwood as a “natural leader”. He added, “His shift is obviously devastated because they lost their North Star. He was he was truly an example of what people should be in a leadership role and he really exemplified that.” Dave Tysdal, 47, an engineer with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, remains in a critical condition after being shot in the ambush. Coeur d’Alene Fire Chief Tom Grief shared a statement from Tysdal’s family, saying “he is able to open his eyes and the two surgeries have gone well.” Chief Way said the local community was “shaken” but focussed on the families of the fallen and injured. “We’re wrapping our arms around them, and at the same time focussing on our firefighters that were on the scene and survived and had to see this horrific incident unfold.” The suspect in the crime, 20-year-old Wess Roley, died on the scene.