A SMALL PRICE TO PAY
Boeing Pledges $100 Million to Communities, Families of Deadly Crash Victims
Boeing is pledging to give $100 million to the families and communities of 346 people killed in two 737 Max crashes over the past year. The money will be used to support education expenses, including tuition, and hardship or living expenses for families, CNN reports. Boeing, which currently faces several lawsuits over the crashes, said the acceptance of any money does not prevent families from pursuing legal action against the company. Boeing’s jets were grounded worldwide following the 737 Max crashes in October and March. The $100 million in funds will be made available over the next few years. In a statement, Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said: “We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”