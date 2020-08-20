Boeing Quietly Rebrands Its Deeply Troubled 737-Max Jet as the 737-8
THAT’LL WORK
Wasn’t this President Donald Trump’s idea? Boeing appears to have renamed its deeply troubled 737 Max aircraft as the 737-8. The new name has apparently been used internally at Boeing and emerged publicly in a statement Wednesday confirming Poland’s Enter Air had bought up to four variants of the jet. Grzegorz Polaniecki, general director at Enter Air, said: “Despite the current crisis, it is important to think about the future... I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come.” The 737 Max jet’s re-certification is still hanging in the balance a year after its worldwide grounding due to two fatal crashes, in which nearly 350 people died. Boeing’s customers have cancelled more than 400 orders for the jets this year, the company said last week. Last year, the president tweeted: “If I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.”