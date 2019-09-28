CHEAT SHEET
Boeing Warns of ‘Cracking Issue’ on Some 737 NG Jets
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered inspections of all Boeing 737 Next Generation or NG aircraft after the company notified them of a “cracking issues” on several aircraft. The cracking was discovered in the so-called “pickle fork” area, which is where the wings and plane body are attached. “Boeing notified the agency of the matter after it discovered the cracks while conducting modifications on a heavily used aircraft,” the FAA said in a statement. “Subsequent inspections uncovered similar cracks in a small number of additional planes.” The FAA said it is instructing all operators of the aircraft to conduct specific inspections and make any repairs in addition to reporting their findings.