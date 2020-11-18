Boeing’s 737 MAX Will Fly Again After Two Air Disasters Grounded Them for 20 Months

Read it at Reuters
Does anyone fancy boarding a plane that was involved in two deadly air disasters during a raging global pandemic? Well, then there’s good news—after a 20-month grounding, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is set to give Boeing permission to to fly its 737 MAX jet again. According to Reuters, the FAA will give its approval Wednesday alongside a list of required software upgrades and training changes Boeing must make before the jets can resume commercial flights. The 737 MAX crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people within five months between 2018 and 2019. In both disasters, a stall-prevention system repeatedly shoved down the jet’s nose as pilots struggled to regain control.