Techvertical orientation badge

Boeing’s Space Flight Test Predictably Called-Off Only Four Minutes Before Takeoff

BOEING’S WOES CONTINUE

Boeing’s Starliner space flight test failed to launch on Saturday after engineers encountered a technical problem in the capsule’s propulsion module.

Owen Lavine

Owen Lavine

Breaking News Intern

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is prepared for another launch attempt of two astronauts aboard Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT) on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 31, 2024.

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was halted only four minutes before launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday afternoon after technicians discovered a problem in part of the craft.

The $1.4 billion craft, which was going to be Boeing’s first manned space flight to the International Space Station, ran into issues on Saturday after technicians discovered a helium leak in the capsule’s propulsion system, according to CBS News.

This is the second time within 30 days that the flight was delayed, after technicians delayed a May 6 flight just two hours before takeoff due to an issue with a pressure valve.

The mission is intended to be Boeing’s answer to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, according to CBS News.

The Starliner craft will be piloted by NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Boeing will try for another launch on Sunday afternoon at 12:03 p.m., according to CBS News.

Owen Lavine

Owen Lavine

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.