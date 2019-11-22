REALLY NECESSARY?
‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer Scores Rights for Michael Jackson Biopic
The producer behind the Golden Globe-winning Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody will be tackling the King of Pop for his next project. Graham King has landed the rights from Michael Jackson’s estate to adapt the singer’s life for the big screen, according to Deadline. He is partnering with the Oscar-nominated writer John Logan, whose past screenwriting credits include Gladiator, The Aviator, and Hugo. There is no studio attached at the moment.
Deadline reports that the film “isn’t intended to be a sanitized rendering of Jackson’s life.” King and Logan surely have their work cut out for them. Jackson was embroiled in controversy for much of his career due to allegations of sexual assault of children and his well-publicized habit of inviting young boys to sleep over at his Neverland Ranch compound. Earlier this year, two of his accusers spoke out about their relationships with Jackson in the bombshell documentary Leaving Neverland. HBO and Jackson’s estate are currently involved in a $100 million lawsuit.