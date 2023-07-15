Boiling Temperatures Scorch Tourist Destinations Across Europe
HOT SPOTS
A sizzling heat wave has blanketed Europe, turning popular tourist destinations into literal hot spots. The Acropolis in Athens, Greece, closed for the second day in a row on Saturday as 15 cities throughout Italy—including Bologna, Florence, and Rome—issued heat advisories expecting highs surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Officials warned of even hotter temperatures next week, with Rome expected to hit nearly 108 degrees on Tuesday, while other cities could climb even higher. Athens is forecasted to reach up to 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and temperatures in Czechia have broken records for July 15 at about 102 degrees, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute. The high-pressure anticyclone, Cerberus, named after the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology, has brought upon Europe’s heat wave and scorched cities in Turkey, such as Antalya, at up to 111 degrees Fahrenheit.