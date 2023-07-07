Hallmark Shopkeeper’s 1987 Murder Solved With New DNA Method

CHEAT SHEET
Idaho police say they have used genetic genealogy to crack the murder of a Hallmark store owner who was abducted as she left work in 1987 and found sexually assaulted and murdered a short distance away. Boise cops announced Friday that DNA showed a man named Frank Rodriguez, who died in 2007, killed 65-year-old Joyce Casper. A private lab contracted in 2017 was able to use DNA from the crime scene to provide a rough description of the assailant. Two years later, another lab re-examined the genetic material and was able to narrow it to a specific family tree; relatives gave DNA swabs that confirmed Rodriguez was the culprit, police said.