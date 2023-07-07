CHEAT SHEET
    Hallmark Shopkeeper’s 1987 Murder Solved With New DNA Method

    FAMILY TREE FOUND

    Boise Hallmark shopkeeper Joyce Casper’s 1987 murder has been solved with genetic genealogy

    Boise Police

    Idaho police say they have used genetic genealogy to crack the murder of a Hallmark store owner who was abducted as she left work in 1987 and found sexually assaulted and murdered a short distance away. Boise cops announced Friday that DNA showed a man named Frank Rodriguez, who died in 2007, killed 65-year-old Joyce Casper. A private lab contracted in 2017 was able to use DNA from the crime scene to provide a rough description of the assailant. Two years later, another lab re-examined the genetic material and was able to narrow it to a specific family tree; relatives gave DNA swabs that confirmed Rodriguez was the culprit, police said.

