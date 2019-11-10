Bolivia President Evo Morales Agrees to New Elections Amid Accusations of Electoral Fraud

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Bolivia’s recently reelected president Evo Morales agreed on Sunday to hold new elections after growing protests over alleged fraud in the Oct. 20 presidential ballot that kept him in power for a 14th year. Morales said Sunday that elections would be held under a newly formed electoral board. “After this decision, I ask that we lower the tension,” Morales said. “We have an obligation to bring peace to Bolivia.” Morales buckled under pressure after the Washington-based Organization of American States determined “clear manipulation” and recommended that the first round of voting should be cancelled and a new election called.