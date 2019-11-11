CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. to Bolivia: Civilian Leadership Must Maintain Control After Evo Morales Resignation

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    The United States has called on civilian leadership in Bolivia to maintain political control over the Andes nation after President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday amid unrest following the country’s disputed election. “It is crucial that the constitutionally delineated civilian leadership maintain control during the transition,”a U.S. State Department official said Monday. “We call on everyone to refrain from violence during this tense time and we will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that Bolivia’s democracy and constitutional order endure.” Morales’ resignation followed 14 years in power. When he claimed victory after the Oct. 20 election, three people were killed and hundreds injured in subsequent protests. Opponents of the socialist leader celebrated in the streets amid reports that Morales’ home was overrun by armed intruders. Successors including his vice president and the senate leader have also resigned, and a lower-house leader previously stepped down. Late Sunday, the AP reports that 20 members of Bolivia’s executive and legislative branches had arrived at the official Mexican residence in La Paz to seek asylum.

