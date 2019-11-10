GONE
Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns
Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday after the country's army chief urged him to step down. According to BBC News, election monitor Organization of American States announced hours earlier that Morales' re-election lats month had “clear manipulation” and called for the result to be annulled. Morales has denied any wrongdoing and called for a new election earlier Sunday. “After analyzing the conflicted domestic situation, we ask the president to resign his presidential mandate to allow for pacification and the maintaining of stability, for the good of our Bolivia,” army chief General Williams Kaliman said. Morales was first elected into presidential office in 2006.
Morales announced his resignation in a televised address, reportedly saying he was stepping down “for the good of the country.” According to CNN, he has already left the country on his presidential plane.