Gift a Good Night’s Sleep With a Super Soft Sheet Set From Boll & Branch
REST EASY
The holiday season is upon us, meaning gifts (and gift-giving stress) galore. When it comes to thoughtful gifting, there’s really no place like home. And no matter their style or personality, everyone could use a better night’s sleep right now. So why not give it to them? With Boll & Branch you can rest easy knowing you saved big. Right now, they are offering 25% off their signature sheets, bedding, and other gifts sitewide with the code CYBERWEEK.
Signature Hemmed Sheet Set (Queen)
Originally $240.
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The Signature Hemmed Sheet Set is a Boll & Branch bestseller, thanks to its signature weave and super soft, 100% organic cotton. Available in a range of colors to fit any bedroom style and sizes to fit any mattress, each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases that will get softer with every wash. If the base layer is already covered, gift a stylish extra layer on top—you can't go wrong with the dimensional Bonfire Blanket or the classic Herringbone Stripe Bed Blanket. Whether you’re gifting bottom up or top down, don’t forget to enter the code CYBERWEEK at checkout to snag 25% off the Boll & Branch collection. But you’d better hurry, because the deal only lasts until December 3.
Bonfire Blanket (Full/Queen)
Originally $220.
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.