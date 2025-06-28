Bollywood Star Dies at 42
Bollywood actress and model Shefali Jariwala has passed away at the age of 42. According to reports, the actress and reality TV star suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Mumbai’s Belle Vue Multispeciality Hospital. She unfortunately could not be revived and was declared dead before being transported to another hospital. Jariwala rose to fame following her appearance in the music video for “Kaanta Laga” in 2002, then went on to star in films like Hudugaru and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, as well as several reality television shows. She is best known for her appearance in season 13 of Bigg Boss, an Indian reality TV series based on Big Brother. Celebrities and fans alike have taken to social media to share their tributes to the star, with actor Aly Goni writing on X, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace.”