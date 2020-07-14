Bolsonaro Complains That Quarantine Sucks, Then Gets Pecked by an Emu
Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is sick of quarantine. In an effort to cheer himself up, the COVID-19-stricken leader thought it would be a good idea to pose for the press feeding the emus outside his residence. However, according to Brazilian media, one bird—with exceptional comic timing—pecked the fed-up president. Bolsonaro, who has been in quarantine nearly a week, said Monday that he will demand another test as he “can’t stand” being in isolation. “I will wait quite anxiously because I can’t stand this routine of staying at home. It’s horrible,” Bolsonaro reportedly told CNN Brazil. Brazil is the second-worst-hit country in the world, after the United States, from the coronavirus outbreak. Since the virus hit the country, its president has dismissed the seriousness of the pandemic.