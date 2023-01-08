Bolsonaro Fanatics Storm Congress in Brazilian Echo of Jan. 6

Hordes of supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro assaulted Congress, the Supreme Court, and other key government buildings in the country’s capital on Sunday, recalling the historic attack on the U.S. Capitol just over two years ago.

Despite an attempt by police to dispel the mob with tear gas, protesters overwhelmed security barriers and broke windows to enter the buildings, which are located in Brasília’s Three Powers square.

Local news footage showed protesters, many of whom were decked out in green and yellow, moving through the presidential palace, according to the Associated Press.

Reportedly on an official trip to São Paulo state, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not home at the time of the assault. Congress was not in session, and the presidential and congressional offices stood mostly empty on Sunday, according to The New York Times.

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” Flavio Dino, Brazil’s minister for justice, tweeted. “The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Many of Bolsonaro’s supporters have categorically refused to accept that he lost the nation’s presidential election to his far-left rival in October. Bolsonaro, who served as Brazil’s president from 2019 until last month, has baselessly alleged that a software bug compromised a swath of the country’s voting machines during the election.

In November, a pro-Bolsonaro coalition filed a complaint with local electoral authorities, claiming to have found “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in the machines. A day later, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes fined the coalition $4.3 million for the “bad faith” attempt to overturn the election.

Da Silva, commonly known as Lula, was inaugurated last week after winning 51 percent of the vote in a neck-and-neck runoff election.

Having fled Brazil, Bolsonaro is currently in Orlando, Florida, staying in a home owned by a mixed-martial-arts fighter just a few miles away from Disney World.