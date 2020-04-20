Bolsonaro Leads Crowded Anti-Lockdown Protest in Brazil, Repeatedly Coughs Without Wearing a Mask

Read it at Reuters
While President Trump has cheered on anti-lockdown protests from the safety of his Twitter feed, he hasn’t actually been brave—or stupid—enough to step out among the crowds. But Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro attended a public rally Sunday to attack lockdown measures designed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Reuters reports Bolsonaro, who was not wearing a face mask, addressed a crowd of hundreds in Brasilia—and repeatedly coughed during his speech. He called the protesters “patriots” and said they were helping defend individual freedoms. Brazil has more cases of the novel coronavirus than any other country in Latin America, with over 38,000 confirmed cases and 2,462 deaths.