Bolsonaro Ordered to Forfeit Passport in Coup Probe
HAND IT OVER
Brazilian police ordered former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro to give up his passport as they probe several of his allies in a suspected attempt to overturn the results of the country’s 2022 election and keep Bolsonaro in power after he lost to rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. According to police, the probe, which has so far resulted in 33 searches and four arrests, focuses mostly on coup efforts by Bolsonaro’s allies and not the ex-president himself. But in January, a Brazilian senator claimed that Bolsonaro had attended a conspiracy meeting in which the coup plans were made. The Bolsonaro camp repeated lies about voter fraud and election integrity before the election took place, a move authorities said was done “in order to enable and legitimize a military intervention.” Bolsonaro refused to cede the election and instigated a Jan 6.-style insurrection on Brazil’s government buildings in early 2023. Last month, police raided the home and office of Bolsonaro’s son Carlos, nicknamed the “Pit Bull,” over alleged illegal spying on Bolsonaro’s political enemies.