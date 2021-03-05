Bolsonaro Tells People to ‘Stop Whining’ After Brazil’s Worst Day of Coronavirus Deaths
GET OVER IT
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has spent the entire pandemic downplaying its seriousness, with dire consequences. Now, with the second-highest death toll in the world and fresh surges in both cases and deaths, he’s told Brazilians to hurry up and get over it. “Stop whining,” the president said at an event. “How long are you going to keep crying about it? How much longer will you stay at home and close everything? No one can stand it anymore. We regret the deaths, again, but we need a solution.” His comments came a day after Brazil saw a record rise in deaths over a 24-hour period, with 1,910 people losing their lives. A further 75,102 cases of coronavirus were reported the same day. According to BBC News, the explosion in cases has been blamed on the spread of a variant of the coronavirus thought to have originated in the city of Manaus.